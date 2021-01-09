BidaskClub Upgrades Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to “Hold”

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

