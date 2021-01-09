BidaskClub Upgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Buy

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ENS stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

