BidaskClub Upgrades GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Sell

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

