BidaskClub Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to “Buy”

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 424,978 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

