BidaskClub Upgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to “Buy”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

