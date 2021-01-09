BidaskClub Upgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to “Buy”

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,078,713 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 125.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 785,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 437,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 544,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 378,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 323,973 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.