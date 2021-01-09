BidaskClub Upgrades Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) to “Buy”

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

NYSE LH opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $220.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

