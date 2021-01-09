BidaskClub Upgrades Loews (NYSE:L) to “Buy”

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of L traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. 616,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. Loews has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of L. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

