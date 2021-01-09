BidaskClub Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Buy

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.96.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.75 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

