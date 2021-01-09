BidaskClub Upgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Strong-Buy

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUS. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,437 shares of company stock worth $2,563,768. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $233,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

