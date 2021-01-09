BidaskClub Upgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to “Hold”

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PFIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 544.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

