BidaskClub Upgrades Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,814,000 after buying an additional 63,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,638 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.