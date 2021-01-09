BidaskClub Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Strong-Buy

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCSC. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $716.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.37. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,102.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

