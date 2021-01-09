BidaskClub Upgrades Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) to “Buy”

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 184.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 193.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

