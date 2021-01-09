BidaskClub Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to “Hold”

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,063 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.