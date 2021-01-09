BidaskClub Upgrades Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) to “Hold”

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,772.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its position in Wabtec by 10.6% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,888,000 after buying an additional 302,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wabtec by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wabtec by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

