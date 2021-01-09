Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.51

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and traded as low as $25.20. Bilby Plc (BILB.L) shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 1,728 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.76. The firm has a market cap of £15.33 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

