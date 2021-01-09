BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $9.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 180,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.