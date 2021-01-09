BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Walter Villiger Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,920,687.86.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00.

BLFS stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

