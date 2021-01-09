BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLineRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

