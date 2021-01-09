Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

