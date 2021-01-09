BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

