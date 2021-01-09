Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Up 1%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

