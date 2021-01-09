Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDTX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $182,028.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,790.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $133,350.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,473.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

