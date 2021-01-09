BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $218,473.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001236 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023399 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,228,375 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.