Blockport (BPT) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.46 or 0.04141546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00290108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Blockport

BPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

