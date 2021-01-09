Blocktix (TIX) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $370,319.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix (TIX) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.