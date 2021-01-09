bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 7.7%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.36. 1,004,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 977,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLUE. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

