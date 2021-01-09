BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BlueLinx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered BlueLinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BlueLinx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE BXC opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.19. BlueLinx has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. The business had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.08 million. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

