Blur Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Blur has a market capitalization of $113,787.97 and approximately $5,614.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,705,259 coins and its circulating supply is 6,345,259 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash.

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

