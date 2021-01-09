B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (BME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20 on January 29th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BME opened at GBX 544.60 ($7.12) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 498.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 477.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.40 ($7.16).

BME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

