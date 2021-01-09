BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099,848 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,184 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

