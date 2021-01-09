BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 52,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of £77.33 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

About BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI)

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

