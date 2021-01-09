Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.45 by Analysts at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by CIBC to C$0.45 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underpeform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.73.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.87.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

