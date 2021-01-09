Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

