BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.21 million and $6,694.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 971,260,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

