Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Shares of BAH opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $92.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,416 shares of company stock valued at $10,419,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after buying an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after buying an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

