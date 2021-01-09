Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.09. 2,685,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,065. The company has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after buying an additional 464,482 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 189,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

