Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

