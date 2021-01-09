Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.64

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.64 and traded as high as $91.45. Boston Properties shares last traded at $90.25, with a volume of 1,162,428 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 236.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.