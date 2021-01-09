Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF remained flat at $$41.67 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.