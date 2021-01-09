Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Shares of Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.08. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,579 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.06. The firm has a market cap of £14.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

