Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $83.35. Approximately 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.37.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

