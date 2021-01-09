Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Up 7.9%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 451,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 200,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLIN shares. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $121,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

