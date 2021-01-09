Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,240 shares of company stock worth $10,631,352. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

