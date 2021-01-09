Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report $28.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.94 billion and the highest is $29.26 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $111.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.76 billion to $112.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.51 billion to $116.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,170,376.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,724 shares of company stock valued at $28,566,367 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

