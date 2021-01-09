Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.40 Million

Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post sales of $278.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $283.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth $24,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 122,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 62,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 290,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

