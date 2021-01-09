Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. VMware also reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.86. 1,450,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,345. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

