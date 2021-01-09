Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.