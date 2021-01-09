Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021

Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.