Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,333 shares of company stock worth $640,497. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.50 on Friday. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 118.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

